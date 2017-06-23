Cheryl responds to reports about her post-baby exercise regime and diet The 33-year-old singer welcomed son Bear on 22 March

Cheryl has denied reports that she has taken up boxing following the birth of her baby son Bear on 22 March. The 33-year-old was said to have enlisted the help of personal trainer Shane Collins – who is dating her personal assistant Lily England – and working out at home to improve her fitness. A source told Closer magazine: "Cheryl didn't want to have people staring at her in the gym or at classes, so Shane goes to her house."

Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed their son Bear on 22 March

The insider also said that the pop star had altered her diet since becoming a first-time mummy. "Cheryl has been on a sugar-free plan, which has helped her enormously, and has managed to wean herself off the chocolate and ice-cream treats during her pregnancy," the source said. But taking to Twitter, Cheryl denied the reports, stating that the story is "completely made up".

Just last month, Cheryl's boyfriend, 23-year-old Liam Payne, suggested she was struggling to come to terms with her post-baby body. "Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it's that first pair of jeans you can't get into. She thinks she's massive, but she's lost everything," the One Direction star told BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw.

The pop star recently shared a sweet Father's Day message for Liam

Cheryl, meanwhile, has kept a low profile since welcoming her son. But she did share a rare social media post on Sunday, in celebration of Father's Day. She wrote: "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam… You are the most amazing daddy and the best example to our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world and we adore you."