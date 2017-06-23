Jennifer Lopez hits back at accusations she photoshopped six-pack selfie Jennifer Lopez responded to her critics about her latest selfie

Jennifer Lopez has fired back at critics who've accused her of photoshopping her latest selfie. The 47-year-old superstar posted a picture on her Instagram page on Thursday, in which she showed off her enviably flat tummy while wearing a pair of low-slung grey sweatpants and a white Guess crop top. She captioned it with a simple: "ayyyy".

The majority of fans congratulated Jennifer on her fantastic figure after she posted the snap, but there were some who accused her of digitally altering the image, taking a mark on the mirror as proof. And after reading the messages, Jennifer, who is dating Alex Rodriguez, then responded to the claims, writing: "Omg (oh my God)... just a smudge on the mirror... lol (laugh out loud)... not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters."

Jennifer then took a screenshot of her remark and posted it on Instagram Stories to further emphasise her point. The On The Floor hitmaker has never made a secret of the fact that she has to work out to maintain her slender figure, and exercises every day - often using the Tracy Anderson Method or dance classes to break out a sweat. But exercise isn't just a physical activity for the mother-of-two, with the singer admitting in a previous interview that her daily workout sessions also contribute to a generally positive attitude towards life.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told Hello! magazine. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."