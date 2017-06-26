Lisa Riley posts new photo of her dramatic weight loss on Instagram The Loose Women star was called ‘inspirational’ by fellow panelist Linda Robson

Lisa Riley has lost an incredible 11 stone over the last few years, having completely changed her lifestyle and eating habits. To show just how far she has come, the 40-year-old Loose Women presenter shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram with her followers. Captioning the two photos side-by-side, Lisa wrote: "Some days it REALLY dawns on me how TRULY far I have come..and every day now..training hard..eating correctly..loving life..head and heart in sync..enjoying the person I was ALLOWED to become."

STORY: Lisa Riley reveals she's had surgical breast enhancement

Lisa posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram

The former You've Been Framed star’s celebrity friends were quick to praise her hard work. TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote "Beautiful gorgeous girl that you are and have always been," while Lisa’s fellow Loose Women panelist Linda Robson said: "Inspirational looking beautiful."

Back in May, Lisa surprised viewers after she revealed she underwent surgery on her breasts, hinting on Loose Women that they had been "digitally enhanced'".

London was so beautiful today...got to walk for hours and enjoy the weather 💛💛💛☀️☀️☀️😍😍😍time flys when you are having fun A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Lisa has undergone an incredible weight loss journey through transforming her lifestyle habits

Lisa took the brave decision to go under the knife back in March after being left with excess skin following her weight loss. The presenter is about to have a second round of cosmetic surgery in two months time, which will take her down to a size 10. However, the TV star has promised herself not to get addicted, telling Best magazine: "You have to be careful, because it’s a bit like Pringles – once you pop, you can’t stop! No, for me, the lid is firmly closed. No Kardashian lips for me – I love my natural pout, thank you!"

STORY: Lisa Riley sets the record straight about her weight loss regime

It’s been a busy year so far for the former Emmerdale star. She recently added 'fragrance designer' to her growing list of achievements after launching her new perfume Change, for Idea World. Taking to her Instagram account to share the exciting news with her followers, Lisa explained the significant meaning behind its name. “So here it is....my personal perfume fragrance "Change" by Lisa Riley sold EXCLUSIVELY at www.idealworld.tv the scent expresses my personality and of course the name "Change" speaks for itself!!! I honestly could not be prouder!!!"