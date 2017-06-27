Holly Willoughby left stunned after Nadia Sawalha is caught talking about her weight loss – live on air The This Morning presenter has been showing off a slimmer figure

Holly Willoughby was left speechless – and visibly stunned – after she caught fellow ITV presenter Nadia Sawalha talking about her weight loss live on air. Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield were preparing to speak to the Loose Women panellists via video link, with Phillip saying: "Let's check in with the Loose ladies first though. What's got you talking today?"

"Holly Willoughby's disappearing!" Nadia was heard exclaiming as the screen switched to the Loose Women studio. Holly, who has been showing off a trimmer figure in recent weeks, failed to hide her shock as Nadia was caught speaking about her. "Hello, yes, you've caught us by surprise!" interjected Ruth Langsford. "We were talking about incontinence, Phillip."

Phil and Holly were visibly stunned by Nadia's comments

"Cue, cue!" Phillip cried, clearly embarrassed for Holly's sake. "Ah, there you go," he added, joking to Ruth: "That's why we have to cover our sofa in plastic when you're in on a Friday." Holly, who had remained silent during the awkward exchange, burst out laughing as the show moved on.

For Tuesday's appearance, Holly, 36, looked stylish as ever in a black silk shirt by Jigsaw, which she paired with a pleated skirt by Linea from House of Fraser. Fans were quick to heap praise on Holly's latest outfit, with one commenting: "You could make a bin bag look good!" Another follower wrote: "You look fabulous Holly, and like your taste in clothing."

Holly still looked unimpressed by the comments

Over the weekend, the mum-of-three shared photos of herself attending a friend's wedding, and her slim frame triggered some unwanted remarks. Some followers commented on her weight and appearance, calling Holly "gaunt" on Instagram. But fans were quick to defend the TV star, with one writing: "We all need to take a moment and think how devastating it would be to read these comments. Shame on all of you." A second follower said: "I think people need to stop criticising her, if she's happy and healthy that's all that matters."