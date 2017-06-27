Nigella Lawson surprises fans with noticeably slimmer physique The celebrity chef will appear in new show At My Table

Nigella Lawson has surprised fans with her weight-loss transformation. Taking to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself filming a new cooking show, the celebrity chef looked noticeably slimmer. Her followers shared their shock at her new look, with one commenting: "Ooooh darling fabby figure, you look wonderful you sexy chick! How the hell have you lost the last half a stone?" Another wrote: "Looking great!! Very slim. Looking forward to seeing the new series." A third post read: "Looking beautiful as always. Can't wait for your new book and inspiration."

Day 2 on set with @robinfox78 on camera for new series, At My Table #atmytable A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

In previous years, Nigella, 57, has slimmed down from a size 16 to a svelte size 12. But she revealed her weight-loss was not down to dieting: "No-one should be put on this earth to go on a diet," she told Good House Keeping in 2015. "It's certainly true my weight went up - that happens in life sometimes. I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven’t lost weight, but I’m possibly in better shape."

Nigella Lawson will appear in new show At My Table

Over the past few weeks, Nigella has been working on her upcoming cookery show, At My Table, which will air on the BBC. Alongside the picture, the mother-of-two wrote: "Day 2 on set with @robinfox78 on camera for new series, At My Table #atmytable." The six-part series marks Nigella's return to the BBC after two years as she continues to share indulgent home cooking recipes. "I'm excited to be making this new series and to share with viewers many new recipes alongside favourites that have evolved as I've cooked them over the years," the TV star said in a statement. "At My Table continues my celebration of home cooking, infusing everyday with pleasure and flavour. What matters most in life is the connections we have with each other and food is always at the heart of this."