Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley hits back at critics after photoshopping claims The Coronation Street star has one child with husband Tom Pitford

Catherine Tyldesley has hit back at critics who have accused her of photoshopping herself in a picture, which she recently shared on Instagram. Stripped down to a bikini, the Coronation Street star showed off a yoga pose during a day at the beach - but her followers questioned the size of her bellybutton. The 33-year-old - who welcomed son Alfie in 2015 with husband Tom Pitford - defended herself, telling her fans: "[my belly button is] just above my briefs! Ha ha. Mum Tum hiding it."

In the past, Catherine has been open about her weight loss journey, stating she was once a size 22 before changing her diet and exercise regime. "It has to be a lifestyle," she previously told The Mirror. "Diets do not work. Fact. I have done every diet going." She added: "I went back to the gym less than six weeks after giving birth. But safely. I was doing hill sprints with him in his pram. There’s a little bit more pressure with my job. Especially because Eva is always in ridiculously tight dresses. My dad always has to avert his eyes."

Catherine has been with fitness trainer Tom since 2014, and they welcomed their first child together a year later. In a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, the soap star opened up about her experience of motherhood. "I know a lot of mums when they first have their baby do lost their confidence. I know I did," she said. "I'm only now starting to feel like myself, to be honest. After I had Alfie I felt like my body had been taken over."