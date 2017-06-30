Kirstie Allsopp shows off slim new look – but fans are more taken by her bright blue eyes! The Location, Location, Location presenter has been working with Sam Smith's nutritionist to drop dress sizes

Kirstie Allsopp has continued to impress fans with her dramatic weight loss, after dropping from a size 16 to a size 12. The Location, Location, Location presenter shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off her slim face as she revealed she was "working on a very special project". Her fans were quick to respond, complimenting Kirstie, 45, on her new look – and her piercing blue eyes. One fan wrote to the TV star, who has naturally brown eyes: "Your eyes aren't blue!?? Gee they pop though! Gorgeous as ever xx." A second commented: "Wow you look completely different! And amazing even in rollers!"

Working on a very special project, here's a sneak peak. 👀 A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Kirstie showed off a slimmer look on Instagram

Kirstie has been very open about her diet and exercise regime. She turned to nutritionist Amelia Freer, the woman behind Sam Smith and James Corden's transformations, to help her shed the pounds. Speaking to the Mail Online earlier this week, Kirstie said: "I went to see celebrity nutritionist Amelia Freer last July and I am on the metabolic balance diet. I have stopped eating bread and potatoes and I don't drink wine. I eat three meals a day – I do not leave the house without having breakfast. What is key is having five hours between meals and not having anything except water during those five hours.

The TV star has dropped four dress sizes

"I've lost more than two stone and gone from squeezing into a size 16 to squeezing into a size 12. Because I've got very broad shoulders and quite a big bust, I am halfway between a size 12 and 14. I was late for filming this morning because I tried on three coats and none of them fitted — I definitely need to do a clear-out."

Kirstie added that she starts the day with a morning run around Holland Park, where she lives. "I do half an hour of running up and down hills in the morning to get my heart rate up," she said. "It's a myth that you can exercise yourself thinner; exercise has to be done in conjunction with eating differently."