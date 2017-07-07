Dawn French stuns fans as she shows off dramatic weight loss: see the photo The comedian has lost seven-and-a-half stone!

Dawn French was praised by fans as she showed off the results of her dramatic weight loss in a new photo shared on Twitter. The 59-year-old comedian uploaded a snapshot showing her modelling a top from her new collection, which has been designed in collaboration with Helen Teague for online retailer Sixteen47. But it was her slim frame that really got her followers talking. "You are far too gorgeous miss dawnie," one wrote. Another remarked: "OMG! I love it! You look AWESOME!"

Dawn lost more than seven-and-a-half stone as she prepared to have a hysterectomy back in 2014. She opened up about her weight loss during her 30 Million Minutes tour, telling the audience: "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so. Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone.

Dawn pictured with her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders in 2009

"No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That’s all it was, practical."

Dawn has been very open about her changing shape in the past, and previously admitted that she had a "great fondness for that other body". Speaking to Woman magazine, the French and Saunders star said: "I knew it very well and I don't know this one as well, not yet. I was never actually unhappy then, so it's not the case that I was miserable and I'm happy now."