Liam Hemsworth shows off impressive abs in new Instagram snaps The Hunger Games star's photos proved a hit with fans

Liam Hemsworth has shown off the results of his gruelling fitness routine, much to the delight of his fans. The Hunger Games star shared two photos of his chiselled abs on Monday, prompting many of his 8.8 million Instagram followers to declare how envious they are of his fiancée Miley Cyrus.

"Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts," Liam captioned the photos. One image showed him standing outside flexing his arms and abs while wearing an incredibly short pair of multi-coloured shorts, while the other showed him relaxing in an ice bath with his eyes closed, presumably after one of his workouts.

Liam Hemsworth showed off his toned abs on Instagram

The photos were met with a huge response from Liam's fans, with many commenting on his toned physique. "You are amazing!" one commented. Others added: "Miley is so lucky I could cry."

Liam is passionate about health and fitness, and has followed a vegan diet for over 18 months. The Australian actor has credited the changes to his diet in keeping his energy levels more consistent in an interview about how he stays in shape with Men's Health magazine.

The actor took an ice bath after his workout

Speaking to the publication in 2016 Liam also revealed his favourite ways of keeping fit, explaining: "I don't like generic weightlifting. I mean, there are periods where I'm doing lots of that of course, but for the last six months I've been trying to spend as much time outdoors as I can: cycling, playing soccer or basketball, going for two-hour hikes and doing as many push-ups as I can on the way."

He added: "I feel like I've gained enough knowledge over the years to do my own stuff at my own pace. I really enjoy Tabata, high intensity, timed workouts where you do a bunch of different exercises like burpees, bodyweight squats, pull-ups, push-ups, dips. You just cycle through those and see how many reps you can do of each in 20 minutes. Or you try to do 100 of each and see how quickly you can do it. I enjoy that sort of workout, because you're going hard and fast and it makes you sweat." It looks like his hard work has paid off!