Elizabeth Hurley shows off incredible physique at 52 – find out how she stays in shape The actress has unveiled her enviable figure in Instagram photos

Elizabeth Hurley sure looks good for 52! The Royals star has been taking advantage of the heatwave by spending time in the garden at her Herefordshire home in swimwear, and shared a series of photos with her fans on Instagram. One image posted on Monday shows the actress watering the garden in a plunging purple swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, while in another Elizabeth exercises on the grass while wearing a bikini. "Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach," she simply captioned the snap.

Someone has to do it 😘 #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her slim figure in a swimsuit

The actress' posts were met with an overwhelming response from fans, with one commenting: "Do you have a time machine – you literally defy the ageing process," while another added: "How does anybody look that good in their 50's? Inspiring!"

STORY: Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with her bikini body

Although Elizabeth didn't reply to the flattering comments, she has previously opened up about how she maintains her slim figure, admitting that she has had to watch what she eats more as she gets older. "I have to be careful because I am 50," she said during an appearance on US talk show The View in 2015. "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach 📷by @damianhurley1 😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

The actress practices yoga and pilates to stay in shape

Eating less at night is one of the main things Elizabeth credits to avoiding weight gain, telling E! News: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have: eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period. I used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed… [but] I stopped doing that now."

As for her exercise routine, it's refreshingly easy to follow and there's no need for going to a gym. Elizabeth says she likes to take a fast-paced half-hour walk each day, as well as some core work, or Pilates and yoga for toning. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise," she told E! News. "I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active… I don't really sit still [and] I don't lie around on the sofa."

See the latest health and fitness features here.