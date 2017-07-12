EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly praises Holly Willoughby's weight loss transformation The TV presenter has released her new clothing line with JD Williams

Over the past few weeks, Holly Willoughby has stunned This Morning viewers and fans alike with her remarkable weight loss transformation. And on Wednesday, her ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly was full of praise for the star, describing her new look as "radiant" and "beautiful". Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, the breakfast chat show host shared: "I think Holly is gorgeous. I know at the moment she has lost a bit of weight - but not that much. She is just toned up and is looking radiant. She is beautiful, absolutely gorgeous."

Lorraine, who has launched her latest collection with JD Williams, claimed that Holly would look fabulous in anything – even a bin bag! She added: "[Holly] could wear a bin bag with an elastic band around her and she would still look phenomenal. She is very lucky, she could wear whatever she likes." When quizzed about their friendship, Lorraine replied: "What's really sad is that we hardly ever see each other because we are in different buildings. The only time I would ever see her is if either she comes on the show [Lorraine] or I go on This Morning. But she is an absolute delight, she is one of the most genuine women in TV and that is why she is doing so well. When you do breakfast telly or daytime telly, people have to feel like they know you and that you're their friend."

Not only is Lorraine the queen of breakfast television, she has become something of a style icon over the years - which in turn, has prompted her to team up with clothing brand JD Williams. "The best thing about this collaboration has been to see someone wear one of the pieces," she said. "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too." She continued: "You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."

When it comes to her own fashion, Lorraine explained: "I'm quite simple. There are some amazing patterns which I have tried to incorporate into my collection. I also like quite paired down and unfussy. I always like black, red and white together – I always think it looks so good together. I always want to be so classy and look like Audrey Hepburn." She continued: "I think as you get older, no one should be a slave to fashion because you could end up looking a bit daft to be honest."