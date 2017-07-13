Elizabeth Hurley shows off her impressive yoga skills in bikini photo The 52-year-old showed off her impressive bikini body

Elizabeth Hurley has showcased her yoga skills in her latest Instagram post – and she appeared to be having fun while doing so! The 52-year-old smiled enthusiastically as she bent backwards into a bridge in her garden while wearing a bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

Sharing the photo with her 625,000 Instagram followers, Elizabeth wrote: "Day 2 of s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g @elizabethhurleybeach." Many of The Royals star's fans were in awe of her yoga skills, with one commenting: "I've been doing yoga for 18 months and still can't do that, and you look great too."

Day 2 of s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g 😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Elizabeth Hurley showed her yoga skills in a bikini

Elizabeth has flaunted her enviable physique in a number of Instagram photos recently, prompting many people to ask how she stays so slim now she's in her fifties. The actress has previously admitted that she has had to watch what she eats more as she gets older. "I have to be careful because I am 50," she said during an appearance on US talk show The View in 2015. "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

STORY: Find out how Elizabeth Hurley stays in incredible shape at 52

Eating less at night is one of the main things Elizabeth credits to avoiding weight gain, telling E! News: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have: eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period. I used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed… [but] I stopped doing that now."

Someone has to do it 😘 #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The actress has been showing off her figure in a series of swimwear photos

As for her exercise routine, it's refreshingly easy to follow and there's no need for going to a gym. Elizabeth says she likes to take a fast-paced half-hour walk each day, as well as some core work, or Pilates and yoga for toning. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise," she told E! News. "I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active… I don't really sit still [and] I don't lie around on the sofa."

See the latest health and fitness features here.