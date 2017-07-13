Lisa Riley is set to release a diet book detailing how she lost 12 stone – get the details The former Emmerdale star has lost an incredible 12 stone over the last few years

Lisa Riley’s impressive weight loss journey has been publically documented by the star over the last few years, which has seen her shed an incredible 12 stone in weight and drop from a dress size 30 to a slim size 12. It therefore comes as no surprise that the inspiring TV star has decided to release a diet book later this year, title: "Lisa Riley’s Honesty Diet."

Well here's my VERY VERY VERY exciting news...that i am NOW allowed to announce...you have ALL been asking for it thebookseller.com/news/lisa-rile…💛💛💛you can pre order your copy on Amazon!!! A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram account, the Loose Women presenter gave fans a sneak preview of the front cover. Captioning the post, she announced: "Well here's my VERY VERY VERY exciting news...that i am NOW allowed to announce...you have ALL been asking for it thebookseller.com/news/lisa-riley...you can pre order your copy on Amazon!!!."

On the front cover, Lisa wears a vibrant outfit that coordinates perfectly with the book’s typeface – and she looks radiant! Fans were quick to congratulate the former Emmerdale actress on her new project, with one writing: "Brilliant! Love the front cover you look amazing," while another said: "Definitely buying this thank you you are such an inspiration." A third asked: "I’d love some help and advice from you."

Some days it REALLY dawns on me how TRULY far I have come...and every day now...training hard....eating correctly....loving my life....head and heart in sync.....enjoying the person I was ALLOWED to become #smallerme #gettingsmaller #gymgirl @andrewmayers_pt A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Lisa’s book aims to offer encouragement and advice, along with an ‘honesty diary’ section. Guilt-free recipes and tips for staying active also feature.

In a statement on The Bookseller, Lisa spoke out about her reason for writing the book. "When it comes to weight loss, I've been there, done that and bought every XXXL T-shirt. No one ever said losing weight was easy, but I’m here to prove that if you tell the truth, anything is possible. No more of those teeny-weeny lies and excuses – it’s time to be 100% honest. One small step at a time can add up to big changes. If I can do it, anyone can."