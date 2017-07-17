Penelope Cruz credits Bikram yoga for energy boost The actress revealed how she stays healthy

Penelope Cruz has credited Bikram yoga for "completely changing" her body and life. The 43-year-old actress has a figure to die for, with feminine curves but an overall toned physique. And when it comes to maintaining her shape, Penelope is a massive fan of getting hot and sweaty in regular Bikram yoga sessions.

"I do Bikram yoga, which has completely changed my body," she told InStyle magazine. "You're drenched in sweat throughout the entire class. It's 90 minutes, but once you conquer 60, the last 30 gets easier." As well as helping her stay slim, Bikram has also given Penelope a massive boost in terms of the amount of energy she has."I used to be sluggish, and now my level of energy is through the roof. It's like magic, but you have to earn that magic," she smiled.

Penelope Cruz revealed she practices Bikram yoga

When it comes to her eating regime, Penelope makes sure she avoids gluten and has lots of protein. She also avoids drinking alcohol, explaining: "I try to avoid dairy and sugar, and I can't eat gluten because I have a big intolerance. I eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and quality protein from free-range animals. I also drink gallons of water now, which is something I wasn't doing. I barely drink alcohol, and I quit smoking years ago. I don't miss that in my life."

Penelope is currently busy filming four new projects, including Murder on the Orient Express alongside Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley and Michelle Pfeiffer.

