Amanda Holden defends 'happy and healthy' Holly Willoughby's weight loss

While Holly Willoughby has stayed quiet following endless comments on her recent weight loss, she has received some support from Amanda Holden, who defended the This Morning presenter over claims she had got "too skinny". Writing in her column for Fabulous magazine at the weekend, Amanda addressed the attention Holly has been receiving, saying: "Holly Willoughby has been relentlessly hounded by the thin-shaming body police. It's wrong to criticise someone for being overweight, so why is it OK to have a pop for being 'too skinny'? Holly is happy and healthy, and that's all that matters."

Amanda is not the first star to compliment Holly on her transformation, with Lorraine Kelly recently telling HELLO! Online that her fellow ITV presenter looked "radiant". Speaking during an exclusive Facebook Live chat, the breakfast chat show host shared: "I think Holly is gorgeous. I know at the moment she has lost a bit of weight - but not that much. She is just toned up and looking radiant. She is beautiful, absolutely gorgeous."

Today's look on @this morning ... shirt by @marksandspencer and skirt by @eponinelondon

It was recently revealed that Holly's new toned figure is a result of regular pilates sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. However the mum-of-three has always refused to comment on her diet or weight loss secrets because she has interviewed so many people who have battled eating disorders. In a candid interview with Prima magazine, she said: "I don't want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me.

"I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the important thing. I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders. I know what some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets."