Emma Forbes opens up about weight loss on Loose Women: 'You're very vulnerable at 50' The presenter was also reunited with her Live & Kicking co-host Andi Peters

Emma Forbes has opened up about her physical transformation in recent years. The 52-year-old television presenter revealed she changed her lifestyle after seeing "unflattering" pictures of herself in a bikini. Appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women, the TV star revealed: "I had my children and never lost my baby weight. Its fine when kids are aged two or three, but there's a problem when they are 20. For me, I wanted to lose that weight. I didn't recognise myself. You don't look at that section of you."

Emma Forbes was reunited with her Live & Kicking co-host Andi Peters

STORY: Martine McCutcheon reveals why she turned down Loose Women bikini photoshoot

Emma, who shares daughter Lily, 20 and son Sam, 18, with her financier husband Graham Clempson, admitted that it was only when her children left home she decided to focus on herself. She explained: "Everyone made such a big deal about me turning 50 and were like are you going to have a party? But I just wanted a change. You're very vulnerable at 50." She added: "I had empty nest syndrome and I didn't want to be at home and eating. I just thought, have a lifestyle change. I didn't want surgery. I'd end up on Botched. I thought it's time to get on top of health. So I gave up sugar and I walked. I hiked up mountains."

The TV star talked about her transformation on Loose Women

STORY: Lisa Riley posts new photo of her dramatic weight loss on Instagram

During her appearance, Emma was reunited with her Live & Kicking co-host Andi Peters. "I haven't seen you for such a long time," she exclaimed. "This is my dream to be back here with you." Andi, 46, told her: "You look lovely whatever shape you're in. You always look lovely." When quizzed if she would like to work with her former co-host again, Emma replied: "Yes! I would do it like that. It's not like we haven’t said to people, 'we'd quite like to work together again.'"