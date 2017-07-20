Elizabeth Hurley reveals amazing physique in smouldering snap The British actress has been taking to social media to share several snaps

Elizabeth Hurley has been enjoying the British summer weather! The actress, 52, has been taking to her social media sites to share lovely bikini snaps of herself enjoying the warmer climes. One of her latest pictures sees the star posing in white lacy lingerie while reclined on a luxury bed with fluffy pillows. Fans were quick to heap praise on the star, with one fan writing: "This woman doesn't age, she must secretly be wonder woman lol." Another remarked: "OMG - you look amazing Liz. I absolutely love that mink pillow." A third post read: "Just doesn't get any better than that..... gorgeous and lovely lingerie as well.....and very classy!" One follower wrote: "You are gorgeous. Age hasn't caught up with you."

Over the past few weeks, Elizabeth has been updating fans with a series of pictures of her amazing body, prompting many people to ask how she stays so slim. The actress has previously admitted that she has had to watch what she eats more as she gets older. "I have to be careful because I am 50," she said during an appearance on US talk show The View in 2015. "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

She also avoids eating less at night, telling E! News: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have: eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period. I used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed… [but] I stopped doing that now."