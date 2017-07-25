Dawn French has stopped dieting after dramatic weight loss - find out why The Vicar of Dibley star has lost seven-and-a-half stone

She recently left fans stunned after showing off the results of her dramatic weight loss. And now, Dawn French, who has lost an impressive seven-and-a-half stone, has revealed she has stopped dieting - purely because she is worried her breasts may shrink. The 59-year-old told The Sun: "I'm happy with my boobs. I do not want to lose them. I would never surrender them to anyone."

Dawn, who used to weigh 19 stone, previously confessed her weight-loss mission came into action following a cancer scare in 2014. During her 30 Million Minutes tour, she told the audience: "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so. Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone. No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone."

Despite all her efforts to lose weight, Dawn admitted that she never really "disliked" her fuller figure. In 2012, she told The Mirror: "I've never disliked myself. And my weight has had nothing to do with my self-esteem. I still refuse to dislike my old body." Over the past few weeks, the actress has been sharing pictures of her transformation. Fans have been full of praise, with one writing: "Looking flawless Frenchy." Another commented: "Well done on your fantastic weight loss!!" A third post read: "Wish I had your confidence."