Zayn Malik opens up about ongoing struggle with anxiety: 'I'm trying to work through certain issues' The former One Direction singer is working on his self-confidence

He has been open about his struggle with anxiety. And in a new interview, former One Direction star Zayn Malik has claimed he's still facing a daily battle with the disorder. In a new behind-the-scenes video for his Vogue cover shoot, the 24-year-old - who pulled out of various gigs last year due to his anxiety - revealed: "I always feel like I'm trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects."

The Pillow Talk hitmaker added: "For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously. I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I'm one voice among millions." Elaborating further, Zayn described himself as someone who isn't very "sociable". He explained: "I'm not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people. You know when we're getting ready to put the second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more."

Promising to make more public appearances, Zayn concluded: "I'm exciting for what people will think and I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff." The British star first found fame with One Direction on The X Factor in 2010. Since leaving the group five years later, Zayn has been focusing on his solo career. But the singer's work was hindered after he pulled out of various concerts around the world because of his anxiety.

Last year, the singer released a statement which read: "Dear Fans I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances. I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October. I am assured that all tickets will be refunded. I am truly sorry to disappoint you. I hope to see you all soon. Thank you to all my fans who support me globally. With love and respect always, Zayn."