Lorraine Kelly claims she 'lost her mojo' as she opens up about struggle with menopause The TV presenter claimed she 'stopped seeing the joy in things'

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her struggle with the menopause, claiming that it stopped her "seeing the joy in things" and that she had she "lost her mojo". In a candid interview with Closer magazine, the 57-year-old explained: "I lost my mojo. I didn't feel like me. It was weird. Things didn't feel quite right. I wouldn't say I was depressed at all but I wasn't seeing much joy in things." The TV presenter, who is still going through the menopause, also revealed that the smallest of things would make her cry.

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her struggle with menopause

"It was just my hormones were all over the place," she added. "It's like when you're pregnant and you find yourself sobbing at adverts, which is what I used to do. I'm good at hiding things. I tend to plaster a smile on and just get on with it. That's what most women do." The mother-of-one admitted she sought advice from TV regular Dr Hilary Jones, who suggested she try HRT patches – something which has helped "rebalance" her.

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly praises Holly Willoughby's weight loss transformation

Earlier this year, Lorraine discussed her experience with the menopause, claiming HRT had helped her through the process. She told Prima magazine: "Having been through the menopause, my message to any woman is not to suffer in silence. I was lucky because I had no flushes and never felt down. But it was still a difficult thing to go through and I had days when I felt dreadful."

The presenter claimed she "stopped seeing the joy in things"

STORY: Lorraine Kelly signs 'golden handcuff deal' with ITV

Not only is Lorraine the queen of breakfast television, she has also become something of a style icon over the years - which in turn prompted her to team up with clothing brand JD Williams to create a collection aimed at women over the age of 50. Speaking about the collaboration, Lorraine told HELLO! Online: "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too. You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."