Britney Spears shows off her impressive physique in 'motivating' fitness video

Britney Spears made fans green with envy after sharing a "motivating" fitness video on Instagram. The 35-year-old pop star proudly flaunted her toned curves and impressive six-pack as she worked up a sweat under the watchful eye a personal trainer. In the caption, she wrote: "Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself every day!! There's nothing like mummy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear."

Fans rushed to comment on her incredible physique, with one commenting: "It's great to see you working out and enjoying your time. You look fantastic!!" Another wrote: "It's so amazing to see you so beautiful!!! I'm so glad that you have found your peace." A third post read: "Queen of exercise! Queen of gym! Queen of fitness!" Another follower added: "You are so strong and beautiful! You inspire everyone and motivate everyone with your great outlook and energy. We love you Britney!!"

In June, Britney opened up about how she has changed her outlook on life after crippling anxiety led to her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007. The American singer, who was sectioned due to her fragile mental state, revealed she puts her emotional wellbeing first ahead of her career in order to manage her anxiety. Speaking to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, Britney explained: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things."

The star also referred to her famous breakdown, and how the experience had changed her perspective, saying: "I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health. There were many decisions that were made for me and that I didn't make myself."