Helen Skelton wows fans with post-baby body in white summer dress The former Blue Peter presenter welcomed her second son in April

Helen Skelton has been praised by fans for her stellar presenting skills at the World Swimming Championships, but it was her incredible post-baby body that also had viewers commenting. Helen, who welcomed her second son in April, caused quite the social media frenzy as she made her last on-screen appearance from Budapest in a white mini dress. The mum-of-two showed off her toned arms and her petite frame in the spaghetti-strap number, which featured cut-out panels and a daring cowl neckline.

Viewers at home were quick to praise Helen, with one tweeting: "Watched swimming every night this week and I'm not sure if it's cos I like swimming or cos I'm in love with Helen Skelton." Another wrote on Twitter: "Helen Skelton is just soo damn stunning!! Absolute beauty." The 34-year-old star also shared a photo of herself on Instagram, standing alongside her fellow presenters Mark Foster and Rebecca Adlington. "Signing off," she captioned it.

Signing off. #bbctwo #bbcsport #swimming A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

The TV star looked incredible in a white mini dress

The trio received a flurry of compliments, with one writing: "Dream team. Thank you it's been a great week." Another posted: "Fantastic week, brilliant swimming and the dream commentary team." Meanwhile, others were more focused on Helen, calling her "stunning" and "amazing". "Hubba hubba Helen," one fan simply wrote.

The pretty blonde welcomed her second child, Louis, in April. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the month after, she revealed the dramatic moment she gave birth on the kitchen floor at home in Perpignan, France. Her rugby player husband Richie Myler sadly missed the birth as he was stuck in the UK.

Doing the Danube with my boy xx #walks #family #workthatworks #havebabywillwork A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

Helen welcomed her second son in April

"I'd been out for a walk with Ernie in the pram and when I arrived back home I was getting a few pains," she explained. "At first I thought it was because I'd been out for a long walk but then I could hardly move. I phoned Rich to say, 'I think you need to get to the airport as I'm in labour.' As I'd been two days in labour with Ernie, I didn't realise it was going to be so quick. But within an hour of calling Rich, I couldn't get up off the floor."