Demi Lovato reveals the secret to her toned stomach

Demi Lovato has proudly shown off the results of her new diet and fitness routine, admitting that she's "feeling myself right now!" The Confident singer unveiled her enviably flat stomach in an Instagram post on Tuesday, and revealed the secret to her toned physique.

"I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I've been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I've been seeing progress so I thought I'd post this cause I'm feeling myself right now!" Demi wrote. "Also can't forget the best gym in the world @unbreakableperformance and my trainers @fatenginethatdoes & @itskimglass."

Demi has been working with nutritionist and personal chef Daniel Leith to overhaul her diet by following his FitnessVT programme. Daniel and his team create customised nutrition programmes for each individual client and claim there "isn't a person who won't benefit" by following their plan.

The 24-year-old has been combining her new healthy diet with training at the Unbreakable Performance Center, a gym in Los Angeles where she has been trying a variety of workouts including martial arts and boxing.

Thank you @officialdaniellemartin for letting me kick your butt 😜😝 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Demi is not the only star who has been using boxing techniques to stay in shape. As well as supermodel Gigi Hadid, who often shares snaps as she trains in the ring, British beauty Ellie Goulding previously explained why boxing became one of her go-to exercises.

"Boxing is very animalistic and there's a lot of adrenaline in it," the Love Me Like You Do singer told Marie Claire. "It has helped my stamina. When I'm onstage, I feel like I could go on forever. Without wanting to use that clichéd word, I feel empowered. I've got the power to defend myself. It's a great feeling to know that you don't have to have a bloke around to protect you."

