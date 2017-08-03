Oprah Winfrey talks losing weight - find out what she had to say Oprah Winfrey spoke about keeping healthy

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about losing weight, revealing that she likes to remain under a certain weight due to her family's history of diabetes. Speaking to the NY Times magazine in an article about obesity and Weight Watchers, for which Oprah is a stakeholder, the presenter also spoke about body acceptance.

READ: Oprah is selling a house – and you might be able to afford it!

Oprah has opened up about her weight loss

She said: "For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, 'Oh, I need to accept myself as I am' - I can't accept myself if I'm over 200 pounds, because it's too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family." The chat show host praised Weight Watchers, and spoke about how she follows the company's weight loss plan. "It's a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating," she said. "It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now."

READ: George and Amal Clooney’s baby gifts - find out what friends and family gave their newborn twins!

Oprah praised Weight Watchers

Oprah previously opened up about her weight in an interview with People, explaining that lack of movement after an ankle injury let to her gaining 17 lbs: "You are doing some serious eating and not moving," she said. "I was in yet another funk about my weight." Speaking about losing an incredible 42.5 lbs, she said: "And that .5, honey child, counts… This has been the easiest process that I've ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself," adding: "I finally made peace with food."