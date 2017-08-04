Halle Berry reveals how she controls her diabetes The actress credits the diet for keeping her healthy

Halle Berry credits her ketogenic diet with keeping her fit. The Monster's Ball star, 50, is known for her enviable physique and she explains not eating any sugars or carbohydrates - because she is diabetic - has helped her maintain her figure.

"The idea of it is you train your body to burn healthy fats and so I eat healthy fats all day long," she told U.S. talk show Live! with Kelly and Ryan of her low-carb, high-fat diet rules. "Avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don't have sugar. So when your body gets trained to burn fats and you're constantly on fat-burning mode, that's the secret."

She also insisted love and happiness plays a part in leading a successful fit and healthy lifestyle. "It's all of that (too)," the mother-of-two smiled. Halle has been adamant about keeping her body healthy to help control her diabetes and she previously insisted she wouldn't put on a lot of weight for a movie role, because it could jeopardise her health.

"My heart would say yes because I feel like I would do anything for my craft, but my brain would say no because I'm diabetic and what that might do to me on a health level could be really dangerous, so that's probably the real reason I wouldn't," she told U.S. talk show host Wendy Williams in 2012.

"Taking care of my health and keeping my weight a certain (level) is really very much a part of taking care of myself and being healthy and because I'm a mum now, I wouldn't take risks like that," she added.

