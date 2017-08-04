Selena Gomez opens up about seeking therapy for mental health The 25-year-old has given her most candid interview to date

Selena Gomez has been in the limelight since her early teens, and she hasn't been shy about her struggles with fame, confidence and mental health. Now, the 25-year-old has given her most candid interview to date, opening up about therapy, the pressures of social media and her relationship with The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye).

Speaking to InStyle, the former Disney star explained that like many young women, she too feels the pressures to behave and appear a certain way, especially on social media. "That's what I work on in therapy the most. Because of social media, because of all the pressure that girls have, it's so difficult," she said, adding, "It's good to be connected, to see things, and to get a sense of what your friends are up to. But it also allows people to think they need to look or be a certain way."

See inside Selena Gomez's new £1.7million home in Los Angeles

Last year, the brunette beauty cancelled her tour and took a step back from fame. For 90 days, she lived in the countryside and participated in equine therapy to help heal her anxiety and depression. Of the experience, Selena shared, "It was the best thing that I ever could've done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot."

Now, the Come & Get It singer is back and happier than ever. Her and Abel are attached at the hip, and have been since they went public with their relationship in January. He's her BFF, after all, "It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."