GOT's Sophie Turner often asked to lose weight for roles The actress is currently filming her second X-Men flick

Sophie Turner hates being told to lose weight for a role when it has nothing to do with her character. The slim actress, who rose to fame playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is branching out more into movies as the end of the hit fantasy series looms.

The eighth and final series of Game of Thrones will hit screens in 2018, but Sophie has already secured numerous other roles, including the lead in the new X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

While she didn't mention any specific roles while talking to Porter magazine, Sophie, 21, did hit out at being asked to lose weight for work.

"There are often times when I have done jobs and they've told me that I have to lose weight, even when it has nothing to do with the character." she fumed to the publication.

Sophie, who is dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, is in better shape than ever right now as she films her second X-Men flick.

Check out the @selfmagazine cover and the story here http://www.self.com/lifestyle/2016/05/sophie-turner-x-men-interview/ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on May 17, 2016 at 1:09am PDT

She was first cast as Jean Grey/ Phoenix 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, and admitted in an interview with SELF magazine last year that her training regime, devised by James Farmer, had left her looking and feeling good.

"Exercise has made me feel more positive about my body, less self-conscious," she explained. "I don't know if I look any different, but I feel stronger, and I can do more, which is such a good feeling. It's so liberating.

"I've really embraced healthy eating. It makes you feel a lot better and more energetic. I'm inspired to get up and out."