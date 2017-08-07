Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan stuns fans with dramatic weight loss transformation Lucy shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has surprised fans after revealing her slimmer frame. The 25-year-old's wife Georgia Gordon recently posted a picture on Instagram, which showed off the effects of her dramatic weight-loss. Dressed in a white fitted shirt and an ivory coloured blazer, teamed with dark skinny trousers, Lucy appeared noticeably skinnier. The snap was captioned: "Where's my wife gone?? @lspraggan this ones so skinny!"

Where's my wife gone?? @lspraggan this ones so skinny! 😳😍❤️ #skinnywife #spragganlife #nomorebeer A post shared by Georgina Spraggan (@georgie_g) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "She looks amazing!!!! You better keep an eye on her!!!" Another said: "I never thought I'd see Lucy in heels!! Absolutely looks fabulous, as always. Hope you are both happy." A third post read: "Wow! Lucy looks incredible what diet is she doing? Love you both." One follower remarked: "Oh my god how skinny." Lucy later took to Twitter to reveal that the secret to her slim physique was eating more healthily. She tweeted: "It's not really a diet, it's just not eating lots of [expletive]. No more chips man. It's working though."

STORY: Lucy Spraggan celebrates after being approved to be foster carer with wife

Earlier this year, Lucy shared her delight after she was officially approved to be a foster carer alongside her wife Georgina. Taking to her social media sites, the singer posted a lovely picture of her and her partner to make the announcement. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Me and my fab wife are now officially approved foster carers!" She also added: "FYI Adoption and fostering are two different things, we'll be carers not parents." Lucy went on to encourage her followers to think about being foster parents. "If you're interested in becoming a foster carer, check out this website," she posted.

So many messages of love today; it makes me so happy to share my life with you lot and to hear all of your stories too. Keep rockin'. Thank you for being great. A post shared by Lucy Spraggan (@lspraggan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

The couple tied the knot in June 2016 after Lucy proposed to her partner on a romantic boat ride. Last year, the singer - who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012 - opened up starting a family during an appearance on Loose Women. She confessed: "It's the next thing on the cards… There's so many different ways to think about it, like how to do it and stuff. You can go and meet people at fertility clinics and see what’s happening. We’re not sure yet. Maybe a friend."