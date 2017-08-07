Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan stuns fans with dramatic weight loss transformation
Lucy shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012
Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has surprised fans after revealing her slimmer frame. The 25-year-old's wife Georgia Gordon recently posted a picture on Instagram, which showed off the effects of her dramatic weight-loss. Dressed in a white fitted shirt and an ivory coloured blazer, teamed with dark skinny trousers, Lucy appeared noticeably skinnier. The snap was captioned: "Where's my wife gone?? @lspraggan this ones so skinny!"
Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "She looks amazing!!!! You better keep an eye on her!!!" Another said: "I never thought I'd see Lucy in heels!! Absolutely looks fabulous, as always. Hope you are both happy." A third post read: "Wow! Lucy looks incredible what diet is she doing? Love you both." One follower remarked: "Oh my god how skinny." Lucy later took to Twitter to reveal that the secret to her slim physique was eating more healthily. She tweeted: "It's not really a diet, it's just not eating lots of [expletive]. No more chips man. It's working though."
STORY: Lucy Spraggan celebrates after being approved to be foster carer with wife
Earlier this year, Lucy shared her delight after she was officially approved to be a foster carer alongside her wife Georgina. Taking to her social media sites, the singer posted a lovely picture of her and her partner to make the announcement. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Me and my fab wife are now officially approved foster carers!" She also added: "FYI Adoption and fostering are two different things, we'll be carers not parents." Lucy went on to encourage her followers to think about being foster parents. "If you're interested in becoming a foster carer, check out this website," she posted.
The couple tied the knot in June 2016 after Lucy proposed to her partner on a romantic boat ride. Last year, the singer - who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012 - opened up starting a family during an appearance on Loose Women. She confessed: "It's the next thing on the cards… There's so many different ways to think about it, like how to do it and stuff. You can go and meet people at fertility clinics and see what’s happening. We’re not sure yet. Maybe a friend."
Latest comments