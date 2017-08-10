Craig David opens up about incredible body transformation: 'I trained like crazy' The Walking Away singer talked about being 'overweight' as a child

Craig David has come a long way since his youth! The British singer has opened up about what it was like being an "overweight" child and revealed how it spurred him to transform his life. Appearing on Australian breakfast program Sunrise this week, the 36-year-old confessed he had to "train like crazy" to achieve his goal. He shared: "There was a time when I was like, just training like crazy. But then I realised that having been an overweight kid, I just wanted to do the opposite. Finding the balance was key."

He added: "You can take it almost too far sometimes, and then you have to ask questions like, 'Who are you trying to get a six pack for?' Now, I just want to be healthy. I like to keep myself in condition because I want to go on stage and give a 110 per cent. That is my reason for it as opposed to, 'Let me get a summer six pack because I need to impress.'"

Craig, who is currently enjoying a musical comeback, previously admitted that his exercise regime almost became an "obsession". In 2016, he told The Telegraph: "In hindsight, I had taken it too far. It was obvious from my face I was losing too much [weight]. I looked so much older. You can see in the pictures I wasn't looking too good."

Craig David talked about being 'overweight' as a child

Elsewhere, Craig has just unveiled a new clothing line with Selfridges. The Tribute Collection, which will be available to buy in stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, boasts an impressive garage-inspired line of hoodies, shirts and T-shirts which feature some of his famous lyrics. Speaking about his latest venture, David shared: "I'm really honoured to be working together with Selfridges to launch this collection. I wanted to create a fresh and exciting new clothing line for my fans that represents where I am musically today, but is also influenced by the style of where I came from."