Stacey Solomon struggles to take the 'perfect' holiday photo in hilarious and very relatable video The mother-of-two is currently enjoying a holiday in Cyprus with her two young sons

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account that proves just how difficult it is to get the perfect holiday photo. The mother-of-two, who is currently enjoying a family holiday in Cyprus with her two young sons, shared footage of her trying to pose while lying in the sea. In the clip, which was posted on Thursday, Stacey attempts a number of different poses, but each time gets knocked back by the waves.

When you know that this is what everyone on holiday is going through trying to get that perfect insta snap 😂😂😂😂I wasn't trying to look good FYI just making a silly synchronised swim video for the boys to laugh at all day 😂😂😂 A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Stacey Solomon's hilarious holiday video was a hit with her fans

The Loose Women panellist looked stylish in a white bikini, and had her blonde hair scraped back in a messy bun, and appeared to be having a wonderful time, as did her two young sons, Leighton, four, and Zachary, eight, who can be heard giggling behind the camera. "My God this is difficult! Synchronise swimming by me, mummy Solomon," Stacey said.

Stacey wrote next to the clip: "When you know that this is what everyone on holiday is going through trying to get that perfect insta snap. I wasn't trying to look good FYI just making a silly synchronised swim video for the boys to laugh at all day." Fans were quick to praise the star on her funny video. One wrote: "This is literally hilarious cracked me up. This is the celeb life love how honest and open you are. Gorgeous as ever." Another added: "Don't you just love Stacey you go girl."

The mother-of-two posted a body confidence video earlier in the week

Throughout her holiday, Stacey has been delighting fans with her down-to-earth and honest videos. On Monday, she proudly displayed her 'imperfections' while posing in a bikini – encouraging women to be proud of their stretch marks and muffin tops as they "tell a story of who we are."

Stacey's video showed her playfully talking about the three things she loves about her bikini body, which included her muffin top, saggy boobs and stretch marks. The video received thousands of comments from fans, with many thanking her for being an "inspiration" and for showing that women shouldn't be ashamed of their bodies.