Home and Away's Johnny Ruffo has brain tumour removed after thinking it was just a migraine The 29-year-old played Chris Harrington on the soap from 2013 to 2016

Actor Johnny Ruffo has undergone emergency surgery to have a brain tumour removed. The former Home and Away star, who played Chris Harrington on the soap, has shared photos on his Instagram page, saying he is "hoping for a positive result". One photo showed stitches running along the front of his head, while another showed Johnny sitting up in his hospital bed, cheerfully posing with a thumbs-up sign. His head is fully bandaged.

"Some things in life really put things into perspective," Johnny captioned the post. "Hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x." The soap star had previously revealed that he had gone to the doctors with what he thought was a migraine. He confirmed in a statement: "On Sunday I went into hospital with a migraine. I had to have a brain tumour removed. I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."

Johnny has had a brain tumour removed

His former co-stars were quick to rally around him, with Kyle Pryor, also known as Home and Away's Nate Cooper, tweeting: "Love and support to my friend and Home and Away co-star Johnny Ruffo, I hope you make a speedy recovery mate." Lynne McGranger also expressed her shock, saying: "All of us in the Bay are shocked to hear of Johnny's sudden illness. It goes without saying that he is so loved and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery and can't wait to see him tearing up the stage again soon." Meanwhile, Management agency CMC Talent took to Instagram to write: "You are in our thoughts and Prayers Ruffo. We love ya."

Johnny starred in the Australian soap for three years from 2013 to 2016. He is also known to fans from his days on The X Factor Australia, where he was a finalist on series three of the talent show.