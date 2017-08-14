This is how Emma Stone got into shape for her new film role

Emma Stone turned into a "meathead" while prepping for new movie Battle of the Sexes. The Oscar-winning actress started shooting the film, in which she stars as tennis legend Billie Jean King, just three months after wrapping on the critically acclaimed La La Land.

Swapping the dance floor for the tennis court meant Emma had her work cut out for her when it came to getting into the right shape to portray the sportswoman on the big screen, and celebrity trainer Jason Walsh was called in to help put Emma through her paces. "She did two-a-day workouts and put on 15 lbs (6.8kg) of lean muscle," Jason told Glamour.com.

Emma Stone exercised twice a day to prepare for her new film role

To gain the muscle, Jason concentrated on weight training and got Emma to participate in exercises including pushing a 200lb (90kg) sled around. But instead of finding the workout regime too torturous, the 28-year-old was actually a fan of what Jason was getting her to do.

"She kind of became a meathead," he laughed. "Every client I've had, including Emma, finds strength training addictive." Other exercises saw the blonde star deadlifting weights. And while she couldn't lift much to start with, Emma worked up to deadlifting an impressive 185lbs (84kg). "Emma was good at deadlifts, which are hard!" Jason smiled.

He balanced out Emma's workout plan by getting her to do one cardio session for every two strength sessions and ensured she consumed a protein shake after working up a sweat. Battle of the Sexes, which also stars Steve Carell, is due for release this September.

