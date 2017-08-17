Demi Lovato encourages fellow depression sufferers to hit the gym The Confident singer said exercise is a great mood booster

Demi Lovato credits her devotion to exercise with helping her overcome depression. The Cool for the Summer hitmaker has been open about her struggles with mental illness and eating disorders in recent years, and she has since taken up a series of mixed martial arts (MMA) workouts, engaging in training sessions for boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu.

Her regular gym sessions have done wonders for Demi's mind, body, and soul, and she is encouraging others struggling with similar personal problems to give fitness a try. "I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin," she tells Self magazine. "It's important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well. I would say that if you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness."

Demi Lovato says exercise has helped her mental health

Demi, 24, particularly likes to jump in the ring to workout to add a little variety to her gym visits. "Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom," she explains. "But that's why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting."

STORY: Demi Lovato reveals the secret to her toned stomach

Meanwhile, actress Kate Hudson's Fabletics company has announced a second Demi Lovato line following the success and social impact of her limited edition capsule in May. The autumn collection is comprised of "a combination of performance and lifestyle pieces with new design elements such as contouring waist straps, paint splatter camo, and vibrant heather prints".

The singer has been incorportating martial arts into her fitness routine

"I'm excited to share Demi's second capsule collection at Fabletics with everyone," Hudson says. "Demi's strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community. She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love."

GALLERY: Celebrities who have spoken out about mental health

Demi adds, "I'm so excited to continue working with Fabletics and the design team to launch an even bigger collection for fall. This collection is inspired by my personal style - on stage, at home and in the gym, so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colours, prints, and performance elements that I love. I felt more confident through the design process this time around, and think that the collection reflects that. I wanted to share that with my fans in hopes that they feel as confident and empowered when wearing the pieces." The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection will be sold across eight countries and will be available on Fabletics.com as well as in America's 22 Fabletics stores from Wednesday.

See the latest health and fitness stories here.