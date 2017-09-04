Demi Lovato shares the details of her challenging fitness routine The singer says exercise gives both her mind and body a boost

Demi Lovato only takes Sundays off when it comes to her killer workout regime. The singer is not shy when it comes to showing off her hard work at the gym, and regularly performs in midriff-baring outfits, as well as happily posing in her gym kit on Instagram.

Demi's washboard stomach doesn't come easily though, with the singer explaining how disciplined she is during an interview with Pop Sugar. "I take Sundays off," she told the website of her exercise timetable. "I work out six days a week.

Demi Lovato says she now works out six days a week

"Several days, I'll do an hour of cardio, and several days a week, I'll do an hour of strength training. Some days during the week I'll work out for two hours where I'll do an hour of cardio and an hour of MMA (mixed martial arts), or I'll do an hour of strength training and an hour of MMA, but I don't do that every day."

When it comes to her favourite form of martial arts, Demi says it has to be jujitsu. The 25-year-old, who recently split from MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos, admits she gets both a physical and mental workout from the combat fighting technique. "I love training jujitsu," she smiled. "When you're rolling with somebody, you're constantly thinking of defending or attacking moves, so it's kind of meditative in a way, but it's also a great workout when you're training, when you're really moving around with somebody."

Demi has also taken her love for fitness to the next level by joining forces with Kate Hudson's brand Fabletics, and recently brought out her second line for the athletic fashion label.

