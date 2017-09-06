How Katie Piper is keeping fit in her second pregnancy The mum-to-be admits she has been indulging during her pregnancy

Pregnant British activist Katie Piper is still working out on the treadmill while she satisfies her sweet tooth cravings. The 33-year-old star admits she has been eating cakes and pastries at every opportunity since announcing her second pregnancy in June. "(I'm eating) for 200 more like!" she laughs to UK tabloid The Star. "Chocolate, pastries, cakes… It's all about sweet food."

However, Katie, who is already a mum to three-year-old daughter Belle with her husband Richard Sutton, isn't allowing her intense pregnancy cravings to keep her from exercising. "It's getting a little bit harder (to workout at the gym but) I've got a treadmill and a little exercise mat at home and I'm power-walking and using a resistance band," she shares.

Katie could also care less about snapping back into her pre-baby body after her little one arrives in December. "Don't look at me for any radical transformation in the first few months," she exclaims. In a bid to help mums-to-be enjoy their pregnancy and look fabulous, Katie partnered up with clothing website WantThatTrend.com for her new The Katie Piper 'Mother' Maternity Collection.

"Pregnancy is a time where our body hang-ups become exaggerated and our confidence is tested, so I hope that other women are able to embrace the changes to the body that pregnancy brings and feel gorgeous in my new 'Mother' maternity collection," she tells MailOnline. The affordable line is now available for purchase online, with prices starting from £14.95 ($19.50) per item, and apparel offered in sizes 6-18.

