No wonder she looks so good all the time! Victoria Beckham has opened up about her health and fitness regime, revealing that she starts every day with a two-hour gym session. Victoria told The Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

The fashion designer added: "I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children, no one dares come into the gym."

Victoria, 43, also explained how she manages to run a big business with a big family. She relies heavily on her assistant, who has been with her "for years" and who she "trusts implicitly". The former Spice Girl said: "We've never had words or fallen out. I listen to her when she says it's time to go home and have dinner with David and the kids."

Both of the Beckhams' assistants work closely to coordinate everything, she added. "It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time," she said. "And that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together. The kids are very funny. David can be very funny – you wouldn't expect that. Brooklyn is hilarious. They all are in their own ways. They're happy kids."

Over the weekend, Victoria debuted her latest spring summer collection at New York Fashion Week. Husband David, 42, watched proudly from the front row, as did the couple's eldest son Brooklyn. New Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful sat beside David for the show. At one point, Victoria took to the runway herself, dressed in a white T-shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans, and lilac heels.