Lady Gaga opens up about her experiences with fibromyalgia

The Bad Romance singer discusses her chronic pain in her new documentary

by Chloe Best

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia. The Bad Romance singer talks about her experiences with the long-term chronic pain condition in her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Lady Gaga's career, and the singer said she chose to talk about her health issues in a bid to raise awareness. "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia. I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it," the singer tweeted on Tuesday.

 

I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I've acquired over the past five years. Everyone's body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go! When my body goes into a spasm one thing I find really helps is infrared sauna. I've invested in one. They come in a large box form as well as a low coffin-like form and even some like electric blankets! You can also look around your community for a infrared sauna parlor or homeopathic center that has one. I combine this treatment with marley silver emergency blankets (seen in the photo) that trap in the heat and are very cheap, reusable and effective for detox as well as weight loss! In order to not overheat my system and cause more inflammation i follow this with either a VERY cold bath, ice bath (if u can stand it, it's worth it) or the most environmentally savvy way is to keep many reusable cold packs in the freezer ( or frozen peas' n carrots'!) and pack them around the body in all areas of pain. Hope this helps some of you, it helps me to keep doing my passion, job and the things I love even on days when I feel like I can't get out of bed. Love you and thank you for all your positive messages.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Lady Gaga has revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, also revealed the methods she uses to ease her pain. "Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse," she wrote. "Warm/ Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths."

This is the first time the singer has named her illness, although she has spoken about her chronic pain in the past. In November 2016 Gaga shared a photo of her shoulder being treated by a doctor, telling fans: "Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors."

Lady-Gaga-fashion-awards

The singer has invested in an infrared sauna to manage the condition

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, and is estimated to affect nearly 1 in 20 people to some degree. The condition typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50 but can occur at any age, and affects around seven times as many women as men.

The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it's thought to be linked to changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages around the body and abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain. In many cases it can be triggered by a physically or emotionally stressful event such as having an operation, giving birth, the death of a loved one, or the breakdown of a relationship.

