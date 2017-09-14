Lady Gaga opens up about her experiences with fibromyalgia The Bad Romance singer discusses her chronic pain in her new documentary

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia. The Bad Romance singer talks about her experiences with the long-term chronic pain condition in her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Lady Gaga's career, and the singer said she chose to talk about her health issues in a bid to raise awareness. "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia. I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it," the singer tweeted on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, also revealed the methods she uses to ease her pain. "Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse," she wrote. "Warm/ Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths."

This is the first time the singer has named her illness, although she has spoken about her chronic pain in the past. In November 2016 Gaga shared a photo of her shoulder being treated by a doctor, telling fans: "Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors."

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, and is estimated to affect nearly 1 in 20 people to some degree. The condition typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50 but can occur at any age, and affects around seven times as many women as men.

The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it's thought to be linked to changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages around the body and abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain. In many cases it can be triggered by a physically or emotionally stressful event such as having an operation, giving birth, the death of a loved one, or the breakdown of a relationship.

