Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith reveals how she and Pippa stay so slim Gary has embarked on his own weight loss journey for charity

The secret's out! Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith has revealed how the Duchess of Cambridge, her sister Pippa and their mum Carole Middleton stay so slim. Writing on his blog, Gary shared: "A few years back someone asked me why I was super-sized when my family are so slim? Charming I thought, but it did strike a chord. The family they were referring to was obviously my sister Carole Middleton and my nieces Kate and Pippa. Carole has always looked after herself and eaten healthily and she has a stunning figure and that mentality of considering your diet and exercise is evident in the girls also."

Speaking about the Middletons and his older sister Carole, who at 62 looks "phenomenal for her age", he added: "They eat healthily, they play sports, they keep themselves incredibly active. So part of this is to not let the side down and to raise my bar and to basically stop my daughter giving me grief about it, because in all the pictures, I'm the fat lad in the corner."

Gary and his daughter attend Pippa's wedding

Gary, 52, has embarked on his own weight loss journey, raising money for OPERA Global Youth Foundation. He is aiming to lose three stone in seven weeks, which he admits is a "daunting" but achievable task. Gary has a target of raising £42,000 for the charity. He explained that working in the recruitment sector has got the better of his waistline. The pub lunches and late nights has meant he is now an "embarrassing 17 stone eight pounds". He concluded: "Mixed together with lots of Father Christmas jibes, I've realised I need to lose weight!"

Gary misses Pippa's evening wedding reception

Carole has clearly passed on her good habits of healthy eating and regular exercise to her two daughters. Kate, 35, is a talented sportswoman, who excels in tennis and sailing. During her gap year, she crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip and has taken her love of sport to her patronages, as patron of the 1851 Trust and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Her younger sister Pippa, 34, is also a sports superstar, having completed in countless marathons, triathlons and cycle races. In 2014, she became an ambassador to the British Heart Foundation.