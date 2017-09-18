Jessie J reveals secret health issues led her to step away from the spotlight The singer is making a return after two years out of the public eye

Jessie J has revealed that a secret health battle caused her to take an extended break from the public eye. The singer, whose last high-profile job was as a coach on The Voice Australia in early 2016, shared the news in an interview with the Daily Star Sunday to coincide with the release of her new music.

The 29-year-old has not shared any more details about her health scare, but said it had taken her some time to come to terms with it. "In the two years that I did The Voice in Australia, I was diagnosed with some health issues that I'm not ready to talk about that I had to really face as a woman."

Jessie J has been out of the public eye for over a year

She added: "I also lost my grandparents and didn't have time to grieve. The hardest part about being an artist is that you have to open your wounds to heal other people's and you don't often get the time to heal your own."

Jessie has previously spoken candidly about her health issues, with the star spending much of her childhood in and out of hospital after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat at the age of seven. The Price Tag singer also suffered a stroke at the age of 18.

The singer revealed she was diagnosed with a secret health condition

"I remember collapsing a lot and having seizures," Jessie wrote in her book, Nice To Meet You, in 2013. "I was a sickly, skinny girl who had a slight green tinge to her skin because of the drugs and who was always in and out of hospital. There would be times when I'd be acting normal and just collapse. It was only then that people would realise I wasn't well. I suppose I was good at covering it up and I know I'm very good at that now."