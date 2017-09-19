Miranda Kerr's former chef reveals her diet secrets and favourite food Kate McAloon has cooked for stars including Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow and Steven Spielberg

The secret is out! Miranda Kerr's former chef Kate McAloon has revealed what diet the supermodel follows, and what her favourite foods are, some of which may surprise you. According to Kate, Miranda generally watches what she eats, but she does allow herself to indulge in cake and curry from time to time.

Speaking to news.com.au, Kate said: "Miranda's great. She walks the talk… she really does eat like she says she does. I met Miranda when she was with Orlando [Bloom]. They both love my curries, light chicken or vegetarian curries with coconut, as well as quinoa, salmon and vegetables. I do a chicken salad with a lot of fresh herbs and chia puddings for breakfast." The celebrity chef added: "She tries not to eat anything with chemicals, no rice, just the lower GI carbs. But she has the 80/20 rule that she sticks to, so eating healthily 80 per cent of the time and having a treat the other 20 per cent."

Miranda folllows the 80/20 rule

Kate has made a name for herself in the celebrity world, cooking for A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex Chris Martin, and Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate. She also worked as Courteney Cox and David Arquette's personal chef for four years. Of the former Friends star and her then-husband David, Kate said: "They used to have lots of people over every Sunday. Sometimes it could be 15 people, sometimes it was 50. Whatever the number, she always lobbed it at me and I said, 'No problem'." She joked: "There was the one time I grabbed the olive oil instead of the tequila to put in Courteney's margaritas, but otherwise things were pretty good."

Miranda, who divorced Orlando Bloom in 2013, married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in May in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California. The couple said "I do" in front of 45 guests, with Miranda's six-year-old son Flynn acting as a ring bearer. The adorable little boy also joined his mother and step-father for their first dance.