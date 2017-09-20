Kristina Rihanoff flaunts incredible figure as she reveals the best way to drop a dress size The star launched her dress collection in a figure-hugging gown

If anyone knows how to get back into tip-top shape after having a baby, it’s former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Kristina Rihanoff. Having given birth to Mila just over a year ago, the Latin dancing champion has bounced right back into shape. In an exclusive with HELLO! Online, the star revealed her intense training routine.

Kristina Rihanoff at the launch of her Pia Michi dresses

Attending the launch of her collection with Pia Michi dresses, Kristina spoke about the amount of hours she spends exercising, revealing: "I did my 200 hours of training in yoga. Yoga is a massive passion of mine, I have been doing it for 18 years as a sort of core exercise with dancing to help prevent me from injuries."

Kristina, who is starting her tour in October, told HELLO! she never attempted or supported any dieting routines. "I don’t dance eight hours a day now on Strictly, so I had to do it in a real healthy way, I was breastfeeding," Kristina said. "I went into yoga to rebuild my core and strength and when I went back to dancing, I felt that my body was actually in very good shape."

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen welcomed their first daughter last year

Kristina will be going on tour with Tristen MacManus who is also a former Strictly Come Dancing professional. "I’m really looking forward to that and it’s just a way to get back into my thing you know," she said. With the Strictly Come Dancing competition just starting up, Kristina is not sure she will be able to keep up-to-date with the new series, saying: "I will be touring, so I’m probably not going to be able to watch it, to be fair." She continued: "I don’t have a favourite to win, I have to wait to see them dance."