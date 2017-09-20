Piers Morgan reveals he underwent major surgery just 16 hours ago The Good Morning Britain host had a "huge lump" removed

Piers Morgan has revealed that he underwent major surgery just hours before his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning. The 52-year-old presenter told viewers that he had a "huge lump" removed from the nape of his neck, before boasting of his dedication to his job by stating that he "manned up" by heading back to work "16 hours later". Piers also revealed that teasing from his four children had prompted him to have the lump removed, saying that they had taken to calling him "Quasimodo". He said that had been the final straw and that he had decided he'd "better get rid of it".

Talking about his surgery to his co-hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, the broadcaster said: "So my ribs were hurting anyway, because they're still hurting, and then the back was going into full-on 'gouge mode'." He then went on to tell viewers that the incision wasn't the only painful part. "And at that moment the Australian nurse chose in that moment to tell me that her favourite bit of this programme, the one she really looks forward to, is Richard Arnold," he quipped.

Piers said he "manned up" by heading back to work "16 hours later"

As Piers was explaining his procedure, he said: "I asked the nurse - what would normal people do? And she said 'normally have a week off.'" He continued: "I said, 'Turn on the TV and I will be there, manning up.'" Alex Beresford – weatherman on Good Morning Britain – was quick to express his sympathy for Piers. But Piers quickly replied: "The whole point of manning up is you don't need sympathy."

Piers apologises to Ariana Grande following Manchester attack

Co-host Charlotte, meanwhile, said she would have completely "supported him" had he wished to take the time off that he was entitled to. The surgery comes shortly after Piers broke three of his ribs during his summer holiday. Revealing his injuries on Twitter, he posted: "BREAKING (literally...) NEWS: I've broken 3 ribs falling flat on my a**e. Thanks to @ChelwestFT staff for speedy treatment."