Lucy Mecklenburgh strips down to show off shocking weight loss after Celebrity Island The 26-year-old shared a before-and-after photo from her time on the show

Lucy Mecklenburgh's appearance on Celebrity Island certainly took its toll. The 26-year-old health and fitness expert took to Instagram on Tuesday to show fans her dramatic weight loss following her time on Bear Grylls' gruelling survival show. Lucy posted a before-and-after photo to demonstrate her incredibly slim post-show figure, having recently revealed she lost around two stone while filming the programme. "My poor little body!!!!" she wrote alongside the photo. "Sooooo emotional watching the last ep of #celebrityisland… I can't believe we did it. I can't believe I did it, what an experience! I will never doubt myself ever again!!! Met some incredible people that will be friends for life. So proud of us all!!! #celebrityisland #beargrylls #theisland. PS It only took me 3 weeks to put all my weight back on! I ate A LOT HAHAHAHAHA!"

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shown off her dramatic weight loss following her time on Celebrity Island

Lucy – who found love with former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas on the show - previously revealed she purposefully put on weight before filming to help her survive the tough conditions. "I was told you should get used to eating less and less, but then I was told, 'No, no, no, you need to put on some weight.' So I put on half a stone," she told the Mirror.

The former TOWIE star found love with Ryan Thomas on the survival show

"It was weird because when you're there you don't really feel thin as you are because you don't have a mirror so you don't really know how tiny you are, and then you get back and you realise. I must admit it was really nice to indulge. I put on all the weight in three weeks and the doctor was like: "Wow that is some serious eating."'