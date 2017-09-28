Ryan Thomas reveals extent of his dramatic Celebrity Island weight loss It comes after girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh showed off her slender frame

His girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh shocked fans on Tuesday when she showed off her dramatic weight loss following her appearance on Celebrity Island. And the following day, it was the turn of Ryan Thomas to strip off and reveal the physical toll the survival show took on his body. Following Lucy's lead, the 33-year-old former Coronation Street star shared before-and-after photos on his Instagram account, posing for mirror selfies in a pair of black boxers. Alongside the weight loss photos, Ryan wrote: "The journey we've been on is indescribable. Not even a television show can put into perspective how mentally and physically we got tested on this island.

"My before and after is an example of the lack of food, 8 days of no eating trying to survive with so little energy. I'm extremely proud of myself and my fellow islanders. Couldn't have done it without you guys. The reason I love this show so much is because unlike any other there is no winner, it is a matter of survival and not about competing against each other."

STORY: Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about 'amazing' trip to Lake Como with Ryan Thomas

Lucy, who found love with Ryan on the Bear Grylls' survival show, previously revealed that she lost two stone while filming the programme – despite being told to put on weight beforehand. "I was told you should get used to eating less and less, but then I was told, 'No, no, no, you need to put on some weight.' So I put on half a stone," the 26-year-old former TOWIE star told the Mirror. "It was weird because when you're there you don't really feel thin as you are because you don't have a mirror so you don't really know how tiny you are, and then you get back and you realise. I must admit it was really nice to indulge. I put on all the weight in three weeks and the doctor was like: "Wow that is some serious eating."'