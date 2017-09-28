WATCH: Union J singer JJ Hamblett's three-year-old son Princeton takes first steps after 'life-changing' brain surgery Princeton's mum Caterina Lopez took to her social media pages to share the video

Union J star JJ Hamblett's son Princeton has taken his first steps after having his second brain surgery. The pop star's ex-partner Caterina Lopez took to her social media page to share the emotional moment their three-year-old boy started to walk, while at hospital in Arizona, US. The clip sees Princeton walk towards his mother with the help of a nurse. After reaching his mum, Princeton can be heard saying that he wants to walk by himself. Actress Caterina wrote: "My 3 year old has survived his second brain surgery this week and today he walked to me for the first time. This is what life is all about." [sic]

My 3 year old has survived his second brain surgery this week and today he walked to me for the first time 😭😍❤️❤️❤️This is what life is all about ... #princetonjalexander #motherhood #brainsurgerysurvivor #myhero #justthe2ofus #todayshow A post shared by Caterina Lopez (@iamcaterinalopez) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Fans rushed to send messages of support, with one writing: "What an amazing little super hero! Well done little man... fantastic." Another said: "Omg so happy for your family, he's so so strong Princeton. Send all the love." A third post read: "Bless him! He is so strong and determined! This honestly wanted to make me cry! He is so brave." One follower remarked: "What an incredible little boy and what an amazing mummy you are to him." Another added: "It brought tears to my eyes... be strong mummy. Full recovery little prince."

Finally out and about and enjoying the sun with this little rascal #fatherandsontime #family #usa #sun ☀️☀️ A post shared by JJ Hamblett (@jjhamblett) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Earlier this year, Caterina opened up about her son's undisclosed brain condition. She told Newsflare: ''In the past 5 months Princeton has been diagnosed with a rare brain condition that had caused him needing two life changing brain surgeries and multiple stays in and out of the hospital." The mother-of-one, 29, has been documenting Princeton's journey on social media. In August, she shared a snap of him in a hospital bed and said: "Once again you did amazing today with your surgery. Life has taken such a unexpected turn this year but you have been such a brave little boy that has conquered everything God has put before you with a smile. I love you Princeton J Alexander you are my hero."