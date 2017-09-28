Kate Winslet reveals how often she weighs herself - and her answer may surprise you! The Mountain Between Us star said she avoids stepping on the scales.

Kate Winslet has purposely avoided weighing herself for more than 12 years. The 41-year-old has often come under intense scrutiny in Hollywood because of her curvy figure. And the actress has previously spoken of how she was advised to "settle for the fat girl parts" during her time at drama school.

However, in an interview with The Sun newspaper to promote her new movie The Mountain Between Us, in which she co-stars with Idris Elba, the mother-of-three admitted she has no idea how heavy she is, as she hasn't weighed herself since around 2005. Kate made the admission as she discussed a scene in which Idris has to drag her from a stream.

"It was very hard on him," she said. "I don't know how much I weigh. I haven't weighed myself in 12 years – top tip it is great for the mood. But pulling my body weight, plus soaking wet with water and those clothes – it was pretty rough on poor old Idris."

Since Kate became a star in 1997 movie Titanic, she has been body-shamed for her normal figure. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar she spoke about the pressure to be thin, and how she prefers puts her "health and sanity first".

"I so didn't want to be one of those: 'Oh, wow, she's back in shape after 12 weeks' women,'" Kate insisted to the publication. "When I read things like that, I just think: 'Oh, for f**k's sake, that's actually impossible'. If you spend too much of your time focusing on the wrong stuff, like how much you weigh, then you forget to enjoy the fun stuff, don't you? I'm no stranger to the occasional dodgy juice, but it doesn't taste very nice and it's bloody boring."

