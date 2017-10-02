Marvin Humes shows off body transformation after dramatic weight loss The JLS star shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram

Marvin Humes has shared a photo with fans showing his dramatic body transformation after four months of training. The former JLS star took to Instagram at the weekend to post a before-and-after image highlighting his impressive weight loss. Posing in just a pair of shorts, the 32-year-old revealed his muscular physique and rippling six-pack as he proudly showed off the results of his hard work. Marvin reposted the image, which was originally shared by his personal trainer Peter Mac, who wrote: "From day ONE (3/4 months ago) till now. Started off as a client, now a homie. And you want the best for your friends. Transformation ALL WE ASK IS TRUST!!" Marvin added: "Big up man like Peter Mac… mad respect bro."

Unsurprisingly, Marvin's fans were seriously impressed by his transformation. "Wow, you look amazing!" one fan wrote, while another added: "It takes great commitment to achieve those results." A third commented: "Jheeeeze! This is amazing and mad respect to you for keeping it going!"

Marvin has been keeping fans updated with his intense workouts on social media, often posting photos from his training sessions. The singer also occasionally shares snippets of his home life with his fans on Instagram, just recently uploading an image of his two daughters with wife Rochelle Humes. Marvin and Rochelle, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July, are proud parents to four-year-old Alaia-Mai and baby Valentine Raine, born in March 2017. Alongside the latest image of his little girls, Marvin simply wrote: "Luckiest man in the world ❤❤."