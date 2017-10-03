Serena Williams shares incredible snap of post-baby body Serena Williams looked incredible just one month after welcoming her first daughter

Serena Williams showed off her amazing post-baby body just a month after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia. Sharing a snap of herself wearing a white skater dress with patterned boots, the tennis star looked stunning as she shared a message in honour of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Serena welcomed Alexis in August

In the photo, Serena is holding a custom-made bag which she designed herself for charity. She captioned the photo: "I've designed a custom, Italian leather purse to support my friends at @allstatefdn during their annual fundraising competition, the Purple Purse Challenge. Every $10 you donate to the Challenge earns you a chance to win one… All donations benefit the 2017 Purple Purse nonprofits and help provide critical resources to domestic violence survivors nationwide. The more you donate, the more you help survivors – and the more chances you have to win!"

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena shared her first photo of baby Alexis on 13 September, writing: "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr." She followed the sweet snap with another post of her baby girl, where she thanked for own mother for being there for her. She wrote: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day… Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly."