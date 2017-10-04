Davina McCall wears thong bikini for the first time ahead of 50th birthday The TV star bared all on Instagram – see the photo!

With less than two weeks to go before her 50th birthday, Davina McCall looks better than ever! The Long Last Family star bravely slipped on a thong bikini for the very first time this week – and stunned fans as she proudly showed off the results. Davina, who is currently on holiday ahead of her big day, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo showing her wearing the daring scarlet swimwear. The star posed for the snapshot on a balcony, turning her back to the camera as she gazed out to sea. "Did a run this am… First foray into thong bikini… at 50," she wrote. "I'm showing off… I am. I'm pretty chuffed, having thought I would be in one-pieces after 40. I am so happy #growingolddisgracefully #girlstrip #cheekyview."

Davina McCall wore a thong bikini for the first time this week, ahead of her 50th birthday

Fans rushed to comment on the photo, praising Davina for both her bravery and her incredible figure. "To be fair, if my bum looked like that I'd have that thong bikini on 24/7 whatever my age!" one wrote. Another said: "If you have got it, flaunt it Davina! 50!! You look like 25 more like!" A third added: "You look amazing and should be so proud of yourself – hard work pays off!"

The star is currently enjoying a birthday break with a group of girl friends

Davina is currently enjoying a holiday in Verdon Gorge in south-east France with her girlfriends, who surprised her with the birthday trip. On Tuesday she shared a photo of all the ladies together on a hike, revealing that she was also presented with a birthday cake at the half-way point. "After a 5 hour hike with great mates in the Verdon Gorge. Got surprised for my 50th b day (on the 16th if u were wondering) and am having such a nice time ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ x," she wrote. Davina then shared a sweet clip on Instagram Stories showing her friends surprising her with a cake mid-hike, which she captioned: "Got a sugar free cake in the middle of nowhere!!!"