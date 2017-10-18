Cheryl finally reveals secret to incredible post-baby weight loss The star welcomed her son Bear in March

Cheryl has revealed how she got back in shape following the birth of her baby son Bear in March this year. Rather than employing a personal trainer, the 34-year-old took matters into her own hands and used a live streaming service to help regain her trim and toned figure. "Tracy Anderson has a streaming service and it's heaven sent," Cheryl told Vogue. "I have a space in my house where I heat up the room and then just stream it and follow that." She continued: "I've always done Tracy Anderson. When I lived in the States, I went to Brentwood, to her studio, but the streaming is brilliant, so easy and you can do it in your living room."

Cheryl made headlines last month when she made her first public appearance since giving birth, wowing fans as she showcased her incredible abs in a cropped top and red flared trousers. The popstar isn't Tracy's only celebrity fan; Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Kim Kardashian and Madonna have all endorsed the fitness pioneer in the past.

Also in the interview, the first-time mum spoke about her down-time with boyfriend Liam Payne and their son. "Nowadays my main way to relax is sleep," she admitted. "Since the baby was about seven weeks old he’s slept seven hours through and now he can sleep for 12, so I'm lucky. But the first time I had a massage, since the baby, I think I went to a dreamland. It's just me, Liam and the baby rocking around 24/7, so you don't have one second to yourself really, especially not in that first three months. They're so precious. So when someone said 'go for an hour', I was like, 'hallelujah!' I think that should be a gift to any new mother."

